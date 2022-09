News of Lewis Hamilton joining the number one Car Racing scene in America, NASCAR, after years of driving in Formula 1 has the internet in frenzy. According to new reports, the famed racer is partnering with his close friend and NBA legend Michael Jordan to make the move.

Although they're both legends in their lanes, both men have the utmost admiration and respect for themselves. Their bond strengthened after Jordan tapped Hamilton to drive on his team in 2021.