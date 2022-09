Ashauntee's first TikTok, which has since amassed 1.6 million views, starts with her telling followers, "I’m at McDonald’s, and watch what I order,” just as she pulls into the drive-thru. According to a hashtag on her post, the restaurant is located in Louisville, Kentucky, and, while the detail sparked some debate in the comments about differences in the menu from one location to another, let us say right off the bat that McDonald’s doesn't sell nor has ever sold stuffed bell pepper at any of its locations.

Still, this didn't stop the woman from asking at the speaker box, “All right, can I get a stuffed bell pepper fresh, please?” After a long pause, she is told to “pull on forward,” to which she mysteriously replies, "I'm about to come in."

