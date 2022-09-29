Bella Hadid And Paris Hilton Bring 'Goddess Gone Grunge' Vibes To Milan Fashion Week

Versace's Spring-Summer 2023 Show at the Milan Fashion Week was an event to remember with a supermodel like Bella Hadid walking the runway and American socialite Paris Hilton closing the show.

No other fashion house does surprise celebrity appearances on the runway like Versace, hence the high anticipation for its runway shows every season. With a resume that boasts Jennifer Lopez in her iconic jungle dress and Dua Lipa opening the SS22 runway in a purple two-piece, no one was ready for a superstar strut from Hilton this year.