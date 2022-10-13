NFL Legends Who Are Broke Now

Though being a football player might be like a dream come true, this career has some downsides. First, many players have gone through unlucky moments where they got injured, and their careers were cut short, but even the most famous ones had their issues beyond their football lives, financially speaking.

These issues make it very common for retired football players to go bankrupt because of bad money management, so we have gathered a list of players that have gone broke only a couple of years after they stepped out of the games; some names might surprise you.