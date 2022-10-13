NFL Legends Who Are Broke Now

Though being a football player might be like a dream come true, this career has some downsides. First, many players have gone through unlucky moments where they got injured, and their careers were cut short, but even the most famous ones had their issues beyond their football lives, financially speaking.

These issues make it very common for retired football players to go bankrupt because of bad money management, so we have gathered a list of players that have gone broke only a couple of years after they stepped out of the games; some names might surprise you.

Bernie Kosar

Kosar was once one of the most promising players of the 90s, thanks to his performance as the Cleveland Browns quarterback. He retired in 1996 with a $19 million net worth; however, his fortune only lasted until the mid-2000s because he lost it all. Part of his money was stolen by his financial advisors, who also led him to bad investment decisions, while his divorce took the rest. Bernie later declared bankruptcy in an attempt to start over after his $18.9 million debt.

Charlie Batch

It is hard to imagine that a Super Bowl Ring winner might be broke; still, Charlie Batch, from the Pittsburgh Steelers, fits the part. Batch declared bankruptcy after losing all his properties because he couldn't afford the several mortgages and his disproportional debt.

William Perry

William 'The Refrigerator' Perry lives a modest life in an assisted-living home in South Carolina, but in 1985 was part of the defense of the team that won the Super Bowl that year. Unfortunately, Perry had to sell his only souvenir from those glorious times in 2011 because he was completely broke and said goodbye to his Super Bowl Ring for $14,000.

Mark Ingram, Sr.

There were thousands of remarkable moments in football from 1987 to 1996 that were related to Mark Ingram, Sr. Yet, he spent seven years in prison after his many crimes following his retirement, such as being part of a money-laundering scheme and defrauding the IRS. The former New York Giant had to pay a $250,000 million fine that caused him to lose anything he had left.

Deuce McAllister

Two years were enough for Deuce McAllister to spend his $70 million fortune and be $7 million in debt. He played in the New Orleans Saints for eight successful seasons, but the breaking point of his life was the failed Nissan dealership that resulted in the company suing him for defaulting on payments.

Lawrence Taylor

Another New York Giant that lost it all is Lawrence Taylor. His main problem was his substance abuse which cost him thousands of dollars daily, along with tax evasion. In 2009, he declared bankruptcy and lost what was left of his company, All-Pro Products.

Travis Henry

Travis Henry, former running back of different NFL teams, was caught drug trafficking after being unable to afford the $200,000 child support he had to give to each of his 11 children. But, of course, after his retirement, that amount was impossible for him to provide, and his wrong decisions led him to three years in prison.

Ray Rice

The former Baltimore Raven, Ray Rice, didn't retire per se, but he was fired after a video where he punched his ex-fiancee, Janay Palmer, became public. Rice was at the top of his career, but that didn't save him from the expensive legal fees, taxes, and contracts with Nike, EA Sports, and others.

Mark Brunell

Though Mark Brunell gathered a generous $50 million from his long career, he wasn't as good as an investor as he was a quarterback. He is now a high school football coach in Florida, but in 2010 had to declare bankruptcy because he was $25 million in debt after purchasing 11 Whataburger franchises that were utterly useless since they didn't get him any profit.

Michael Vick

If we talk about Michael Vick's current assets, he isn't doing that bad. Now he has a clothing line, but it wouldn't have been possible if he recovered himself in 2015 by being part of the Eagles. In 2008, he was broke because he lost his career in the NFL the previous year after being condemned for financing a dogfighting ring.

Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens makes a public appearance every now and then, but he isn't as successful as he was in 2008 when he made some financial decisions related to the wrong people that caused him to lose most of his $80 million fortune.

Tiki Barber

Being a cheater didn't only cost Tiki Barber his family but also his $25 million net worth. Barber was part of the New York Giants for ten years, the same time he was with his wife, who he cheated on with a 23-year-old NBC intern, right before she gave birth to twins. Then, of course, he was released from NBC, and all his money was lost on child support and his divorce.

JaMarcus Russell

JaMarcus Russell hit rock bottom so low that he contacted the NFL owners to let him come back and play for free after his career became nothing when the Raiders released him in 2010. Unfortunately, he didn't take his retirement well and was caught with un-prescribed codeine; on top of that, he couldn't afford his mansion in California.

Vince Young

Vince Young got a generous $35 million after six years in the NFL; however, his spending habits doomed him. Young struggled with limits and constantly lost money on his luxurious lifestyle, even with a financial advisor. Eight years, several children to support, and a $300,000 birthday party later, he declared bankruptcy.

Warren Sapp

If you are a fan of football, you must know about Warren Sapp, a legend when it comes to defensive tackle. Though Sapp had a successful career, he wasn't good at managing his money and couldn't keep up with his lifestyle. As a result, he lost his collection of Air Jordans, and several properties, even though he had made about $40 million during his career.

Clinton Portis

Clinton Portis' $43.1 million net worth was condemned thanks to his former financial advisors, that were everything but helpful when he wanted to invest his money. Part of his fortune was divided through child support, but he also lost $3.1 million in an Alabama casino that didn't work out, along with many taxes fees.

Raghib (Rocket) Ismail

Even though Raghib Ismail showed a lot of potential as a player, so much so that he played for Canada's league while in the NFL, he wasn't a good investor. His $20 million fortune was gone after several bad deals, he tried to do everything, including music, religious films, and a chain of restaurants, but nothing paid off.

Dermontti Dawson

Sadly for Dermontti Dawson, his many real estate investments weren't as good a plan as he initially thought. He has been part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2012, but in 2010 he declared bankruptcy after having a debt of $70 million.

Johnny Unitas

18 successful seasons were enough for Johnny Unitas to stand out from his colleagues in the 80s, but it didn't help him when he was ready to retire. Unitas tried to increase his fortune in different ways, like a real estate company, an electronics company, and even a bowling alley chain. Neither of his projects prevented him from declaring bankruptcy in 1991.

Luther Elliss

Luther Elliss retired in 2004 after breaking almost 30 records across his career, but in 2010 he declared bankruptcy. Like other former players, he didn't make the best decisions regarding managing his money, and most of his investments were total failures.

Dan Marino

The Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino was all over the media from 1983 to 1999, so you would think he had a successful life after his retirement. However, Marino's multimillion investment in Digital Domain Media Group condemned him to lose almost $14 million. The company was promising, but they didn't make it.

John Elway

John Elway managed to come back from almost losing his entire net worth, but he has made some questionable decisions in the past. 1999 was a rough year for the former Bronco, but the breaking point was in 2010 when he lost $7 million in a Ponzi scheme. Since then, he has made some investments that got him a $145 million fortune.

Chris McAlister

Former Baltimore Raven Chris McAlister was so broke that in 2011 he declared in court that he was living with his parents. He once had a successful career with a $55 million contract, but most of his money was spent on child support.

O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson is a name hard to forget. He became worldwide famous after being accused of the murder of his wife and her friend, even though he used to play for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers. He had to pay $33.5 million to the victim's families and is currently in prison for other crimes.

Muhsin Muhammad II

In 2004, Muhsin Muhammad II was the biggest star in the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers, but today he is penniless. Muhsin didn't think long-term when he received his paychecks from the NFL because he spent more money than he was earning. His debt was so bad that Wachovia Bank sued him, which he paid off after selling his house.

Archie Griffin

Seven years in the NFL gathered a nice fortune for Archie Griffin. Unfortunately, he made some bad investments in the sneaker industry that caused him to lose most of his money.

Adrian Peterson

You must remember Adrian Peterson from the Minnesota Vikings during the 2000s. He was one of the most promising players at the time, so he retired with a net worth of $100 million. Still, most of that was gone after tax issues and irresponsible spending, resulting in Peterson being broke.

Dick Lane

Dick 'the Night Train' Lane is considered one of the first superstars in the NFL and is now part of the Hall of Fame. However, after retiring in 1965, his life went downhill, and he was involved with substance abuse and several divorces.

Andre Rison

The highlight of Andre Rison's career was the 1996 Super Bowl Championship with the Green Packers, but he is also remembered for his messy relationship with Lisa Left Eye Lopes. He lost all of his money mainly due to his careless spending.

Shawne Merriman

The San Diego Chargers had some victories thanks to Shawne Merriman, who had a promising career in the 2000s. Yet, everything was lost because of his many issues in other aspects of his life, including a lawsuit stating that he was guilty of the death of a Playboy employee that he drugged and raped.

Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is one of the highest-paid players in the league, resulting in a $9 million salary, reported in 2019. However, as the superstar explained in his autobiography, he hasn't spent any of his earnings from the NFL; he instead lives off promotional payments.

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has made it clear several times in the past that he doesn't plan on wasting his money. The Minnesota Viking often reminds his colleagues not to spend recklessly and is the exception of most football players since he doesn't even own a mansion or has extravagant assets.

Ryan Kerrigan

Ryan Kerrigan signed a five-year contract with the Washington Redskins for $57.5 million, but that didn't take him out of his modest lifestyle. He instead makes his meals, and when he spends on food, he likes to go to Chipotle. The player even saves money on housing since he lives with a childhood friend.

Darius Hayward-Bey

Darius Hayward-Bey's net worth is nearly $35 million, but he has a plan to avoid losing his fortune. He prefers to have an allowance agreement with his mother, who manages his money and taught him the best ways to save money. Darius even cancels cable when playing because he has no time to watch TV.

Glover Quin

Glover Quin has been a good asset for the Detroit Lions since he was drafted in 2009, and he has also made sure to have his own clever assets. Quin makes $6.5 million each year, so he has gathered a fortune that he manages by saving 70% while investing 20%.

Giovani Bernard

Giovani Govan Bernard doesn't have a great income like other of his colleagues, despite his position as running back in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he tries to save most of his earnings and lives very modestly in a rented apartment.

AJ Francis

AJ Francis' career has seen some ups and downs. He had some good times while playing with the Dolphins, the Redskins, and the Seahawks, but a couple of years before, he struggled financially and worked for Uber. Now he wrestles in the WWE.

John Urschel

John Urschel had a short career in the Baltimore Ravens because he had to retire due to chronic traumatic encephalopathy when he was only 26. Luckily, he had other talents besides football, and he has a Ph.D. in mathematics from MIT. Urschel now dedicates his time to writing stats in a column.

Jordy Nelson

Jordy Nelson has been retired for a couple of years now, but he seems to be keeping his $56.9 million fortune for a long time. The former Green Bay Packer hates spending money and prefers to save most of his earnings. He admits he is 'extremely cheap,' even being okay with only eating snacks the league provides.

Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch, one of the best NFL players in recent years, retired not long ago with a net worth of almost $57 million. He had an outstanding performance during his time in the league and several deals with multimillionaire companies, such as Nike, Microsoft, Pepsi, and more. Yet, Lynch hasn't spent a penny from his salary in more than a decade.

Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck was one of the NFL players with the most significant salaries. His fortune came from his $123 million contract and deals with many companies, including Nike and DirecTV. However, no matter how much money Luck has, he prefers to live on the lay low, as he still uses a flip phone.

Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib might want to advise many of his fellow players because he was one of the NFL's highest-paid players and was also very good at investing his money. Nassib decided to spend only $3,500 per month, investing 85% of his earnings mainly in electric utility companies.

Derrick Morgan

Derrick Morgan spends most of his money on good causes. His $42.1 million net worth was the result of his time with the Tennessee Titans, and he decided to give back to the community by investing in social justice and eco-friendly initiatives

Ryan Broyles

Ryan Broyles' time in the NFL was relatively short; still, his career with the Detroit Lions earned him almost $5 million. He decided to live with a $60 thousand salary a year while investing, with the help of a financial advisor that helped him increase his fortune.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been one of the most famous players in the last few years, so no wonder why he has a net worth of $270 million. Of course, he and his wife are always looking for suitable investments to increase their fortune, but they also spend a lot of money whenever the opportunity is given, like their $8,500 pool cover.

Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco has played for the Broncos, the Jets, the Ravens, and the Patriots, so you can imagine he can live as comfortably as he wants. Still, when he signed a $120.6 million contract in 2013, he decided to celebrate by going to Mcdonald's.

Brandon Copeland

Brandon Copeland had a flashing yet promising career, but he didn't want to be reckless about his income. He only spent 10% of what he earned and saved as much as he could while investing in stock, venture start-ups, and real estate, all of which really paid off.

Christian Wilkins

Christian Wilkins has described himself as a low-maintenance guy, or as his teammates would say, very cheap. He is very good at using methods for saving money, like ordering water and lemons instead of lemonade, since his time in college.

Alfred Morris

Alfred Morris, the New York Giant, still has a long way to go in the NFL, but his current earnings aren't expected to be gone any time soon. Morris still drives the 1991 Sedan that he bought for $2, which he refers to as 'The Bentley', and wouldn't trade it for any other car.

Joejuan Williams

Joejuan Williams had been part of the Patriots since 2019, and from that moment, he decided to manage his money the best way he could. He learned in high school about funds, stocks, and investments, which led him to save 90% of his earnings so he can live comfortably whenever he decides to retire.

