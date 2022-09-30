Southwest Airlines Can't Let Passenger Fly With Pet Fish, So Airline Employee Looks After It For 4 Months

Hearing stories about kindness never fails to restore our faith in humanity. They remind us that amid all the political divide and social injustice, there are still plenty of beautiful humans with good hearts! One wholesome Twitter thread recently went viral because of a heartwarming act of kindness a passenger received from an airline employee.

Kira Rumfola, a 19-year-old student, was about to head home after finishing her first year of university. She brought her pet Theo - a betta fish who was the student's roommate in her campus apartment.

As Kira was about to board, she was stopped and informed that Theo was not allowed on the flight. As per Southwest Airlines' pet policy - only small dogs and cats in a carrier can board; any other animals are prohibited.

Scroll down below to see what happened with Kira and her pet fish.