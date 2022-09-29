Amal Clooney's Controversial Airport Boots: TSA Nightmare Or Fashion Genius?

Amal Clooney didn't care for security when choosing her latest airport outfit on a trip with her husband, George Clooney. Generally, people prefer wearing comfortable sweats and easy-to-remove clothing when traveling to avoid bathroom break hazards.

However, when you're a celebrity at risk of paparazzi catching you in a bad outfit, you're more inclined to glam up wherever you go. Amal fell into that category lately as she gave TSA a tough time due to her high-fashion airport glam.

Keep scrolling to see the outfit.