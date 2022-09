In addition to the colorful outfits, the movie's soundtrack, which combines classical and contemporary music, is just amazing. Songs from a specific decade are typically featured in most movies; however, Do Revenge flips that. The soundtrack features various musical styles, from timeless tunes like B*tch by Meredith Brooks and Celebrity Skin by Hole to current pop songs like For The Girls by Hayley Kiyoko and Happier than Ever by Billie Eilish. Yet, the music still manages to function well despite the extreme differences in the styles.

Do Revenge is a gritty, chaotic, and funny film with many surprising twists and turns that keep the audience interested and never fail to entertain them.