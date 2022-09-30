90 Days Fiance's Angela Angrily Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Visit

Angela plans a surprise trip to Nigeria with tons of enticing wear. This action was simulated when Michael reactivated his Instagram account against her wish. In a conversation with Renee, Angela revealed that her surprise visit to Nigeria is more than just visiting. She plans to go through Michael's conversations on his phone.

She believes that the 34-year-old is using his Instagram account to flirt with other women.

"He can't erase numbers on that phone, he can't erase email, he won't have that time." Angela explained why she thought a surprise visit might be helpful.

Although her friend Renee feels the plan is sneaky, Angela is hell-bent on pushing on it.