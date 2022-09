Many people know her as Paige, the first women's champion in the NXT but Saraya rebranded after a brief retirement. She stopped wrestling back in 2017 after an injury made her stay off the ring.

It however didn't stop her from playing other important roles in the WWE. Saraya remained relevant until July 2022, when her contract renewal fell through. She moved on and signed with the AEW as Saraya recently and shared an eye-catching picture on her Instagram page.