Noah Cyrus shares a close bond with her Grammy-award-winning father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and the duo put it into a song recently. Cyrus was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week where she spilled on the inspiration behind her song with Billy Ray.

She told Clarkson (the host) that her father inspired her to commit to recovery after months of depression and drug use. He said, "Stand Still" and Cyrus later titled their collaboration Noah (Stand Still).