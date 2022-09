Cara Delevingne is back on the fashion scene with her latest capsule collection, Cara Loves Karl, which is a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld. Although the 30-year-old missed New York Fashion Week due to a rumored mental health crisis, she took Paris by storm with her collection on Tuesday.

She appeared at her launch party in one of the pieces from the collection looking healthier than ever (seemingly putting the rumors to rest).