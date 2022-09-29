Priyanka Chopra Sets Fashion Standards While Out With Daughter Malti In NYC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited New York City for the first time ever with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Although she traveled to the Big Apple to host the Global Citizen Concert in which the Jonas Brothers performed, Chopra explored the city with her baby girl and served haute couture.

By now, it should no longer shock fans to see the actress express love for her child and slay in the process of her mommy duties.

She's been updating them via her Instagram story, and although the posts expire in 24hrs, devoted fan pages have done a good job of keeping the pictures.