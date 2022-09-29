Priyanka Chopra Sets Fashion Standards While Out With Daughter Malti In NYC

Close up of Priyanka Chopra smiling
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited New York City for the first time ever with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Although she traveled to the Big Apple to host the Global Citizen Concert in which the Jonas Brothers performed, Chopra explored the city with her baby girl and served haute couture.

By now, it should no longer shock fans to see the actress express love for her child and slay in the process of her mommy duties.

She's been updating them via her Instagram story, and although the posts expire in 24hrs, devoted fan pages have done a good job of keeping the pictures.

The Latest

Brie Larson Dishes On 'The Marvels' And How Captain Marvel 'Needs Help'

Johnny Depp's Most Overlooked Romantic Drama Is Coming To Netflix

Starbucks Barista Pleads With Customers To Stop Using Money-Saving Hacks For Their Orders

'The Bachelorette' Star Gabby Windey On How Erich Feels About Her Dancing On 'DWTS'

A New Robert Downey Jr. Documentary Is Coming To Netflix

Two Girls On 5Th Avenue

On the 28th of this month, Wednesday, Chopra and her daughter strolled down 5th Avenue. The 40-year-old actress wore a knitted ivory sweater dress with a snug fringe miniskirt and loose-fitted top.

She paired the preppy dress with square-shaped stiletto mules and wore her brunette hair down in a wavy curl. Malti sat in her stroller wearing a floral ivory dress to compliment her mother's style.

Chopra didn't forfeit practicality for fashion though as she shielded her child with an insect net despite her tiny feet peeking from the stroller.

Entertainment

'I Kept Forgetting': Zendaya Talks Andrew Garfield’s Accent And Emotional Scenes

By Salma Ahmed

Strolling In Central Park

The new mother has been protecting her child's identity despite sharing her happiness on the gram. It's not an easy feat considering she's a global superstar, but Chopra tries by hiding Malti's face in her posts.

Last week, when Chopra went to speak at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), she took Malti along. They strolled in Central Park without the stroller, but the actress held Malti close to her chest while feeding her. She also added a white heart emoji on her face to cover her features.

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates The Holidays With Beloved Pets

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Fails To Impress At Box Office

Quality Time With Dad

Malti also enjoys quality time with her father as seen on both parents' Instagram feeds. In June, Chopra shared a picture of Jonas and his little girl wearing matching white sneakers with their initials on the back. While Malti's shoes read MM, Jonas' own read "MM's Dad."

The actress showered her husband with praise saying,

"To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy.. what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.."

Looking Forward To More Updates

We look forward to seeing the actress and her baby girl go for more strolls before they leave The Big Apple. For now, we'll settle for the Instagram updates she shares on her story.

Read Next

Must Read

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates The Holidays With Beloved Pets

'The Bachelorette' Star Gabby Windey On How Erich Feels About Her Dancing On 'DWTS'

Machine Gun Kelly Opens Up About Megan Fox: 'I Did Not Know What Love Was Until Me & Her Made Eye Contact'

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Fails To Impress At Box Office

One Of Leonardo DiCaprio's Career-Defining Films Is Leaving Netflix

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.