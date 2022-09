Customers always appreciate finding methods to make purchases cheaper, but a Starbucks employee is pleading with them to stop ordering tricks on TikTok. Although customers may save some money with these trick orders, the Starbucks employee says they are a turmoil for baristas.

The video posted by TikTok user, @the hip barista_ has received over 100,000 views, with viewers flooding the comments section with advice for "hack" customers to stay at home.

See more details below.