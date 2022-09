Even superheroes need help sometimes as we'll learn in the upcoming Marvels Cinematic Universe movie, The Marvels, as told by Brie Larson. The actress who plays the iconic Captain Marvel (Carol Danvers) promised the sequel will be nothing like we expect.

Instead, there'll be major changes affecting Danvers' life and giving the character a new depth as she learns to accept help. Captain Marvel is supposedly the strongest hero in the MCU, so, letting go and accepting help is a big deal for her.