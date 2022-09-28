Mother Makes Teenage Daughter Pay $2000 In Vet Bills After She Forgets Their Dog Outside

Actions have consequences. This is the important lesson one mom had to teach her teenage daughter, even if it resulted in frustrating family drama. Redditor @aitavetcost shares the story of how she chose to punish their daughter after a careless mistake that almost cost them the life of their beloved family dog.

The mom of three explains on Reddit that her daughter Janie, 15, is responsible for making sure that their 2-year-old chihuahua, Pebble, is inside the house and safe from the heat wave.

"2 weeks ago in the worst of the heat wave, Pebble was crying at the deck door. Janie got annoyed and let him go on the deck. Then she left for school and forgot him on the deck."

Janie's little blunder not only put their dog in danger but also led to a vet bill that cost almost $2,000! To teach her daughter a lesson, the family decided on making her get a job to pay for the vet bill.

