Harry Styles Teams Up With Shaquille O'Neal To Help Ukraine After Making $95 Million

Brit award-winning singer Harry Styles and NBA legend Shaquille "Shaq" O'Neal teamed up to help war-torn Ukraine. The unlikely pair raised money for the WHO Foundation, an independent organization funding the United Nations Health Agency in the country.

Although Styles just earned $95 million from his Love on Tour show, he still raised $1 million on the side for non-profit partners. The singer is teaming up with Ed Sheeran and Shaq to use their influence to raise more funds for the WHO Foundation.