'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Opens Up About His Personal Life And How Fashion Plays A Role

Dominic Fike has come a long way from his simple life in Naples, Florida. The actor saw a rapid rise in his stardom after his breakout role in HBO's hit show, Euphoria. On top of his thriving career, he also found love with co-star Hunter Schafer, one of the biggest stars of the show.

With impressive talent at just 26 years old, Fike continues to prove that he has what it takes to make it big in the business. The actor recently spoke to GQ about his personal life and how fashion plays a role in his success.