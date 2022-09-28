'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Opens Up About His Personal Life And How Fashion Plays A Role

Dominic Fike with blonde hair.
Cha Miñoza

Dominic Fike has come a long way from his simple life in Naples, Florida. The actor saw a rapid rise in his stardom after his breakout role in HBO's hit show, Euphoria. On top of his thriving career, he also found love with co-star Hunter Schafer, one of the biggest stars of the show.

With impressive talent at just 26 years old, Fike continues to prove that he has what it takes to make it big in the business. The actor recently spoke to GQ about his personal life and how fashion plays a role in his success.

Going Against The Flow

The edgy Filipino-American star enjoys using fashion as a means to express his individuality. Dominic shares that he is currently into form-fitting tees and not-so-baggy clothes.

“Everyone in Hollywood is trying to wear these big, baggy clothes right now, and I'm trying to dial it back. Right now I'm wearing the smallest T-shirt I own and it feels amazing.”

One of his fashion inspirations is his own character - Elliot, the high-school druggie who has a laid-back but confident style. “Eliot just gets it,” he says. “I wish I had my sh*t together like him, clothes-wise of course. I wish I dressed like him in high school, I want loads of the shit from set. I really like his jackets and his sweater game.”

Pop Star In The Making

Before Sam Levinson came calling, Dominic was on track to be a pop star. He has collaborated with big stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, and Paul McCartney. His boppy sound - a mix of hip-hop and electro-pop - earned him a $4 million deal with Columbia records.

He already developed a large fanbase because of his hits, way before his acting career happened. But, being in a show that averaged 16.3 million viewers certainly helped boost his popularity even more.

Getting Clean

In his GQ interview, Fike admitted he had problems with addiction but he is now prioritizing his mental health and getting clean.

“I was off the deep end for a while there and that was my lifestyle. Now I don't go out and I just make music every day. I lean on friends when I need to, after speaking to you I'm going to therapy and then I'm off to see my girlfriend for a chilled night.”

What's In Store For Dominic Fike?

Fike is currently busy touring and making new music for his fans. On a recent Instagram post, he shared the dates for his North American tour and promises there is more to come soon.

“bout that tiiiiime... been diving back into the music and can’t wait to show u first hand 🖐 more to come but for now! OUT OF ORDER TOUR"

