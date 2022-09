The Prada runway show in Milan was a mini Euphoria reunion with the likes of Storm Reid and Hunter Schafer on the front row. The three were a vision of fashion and style proving themselves as worthy ambassadors to the Italian fashion house.

From Reid's mirror disc minidress to Schafer's layered coats, the youngsters showed they can hold their own in the fashion world amongst veteran models and stars including Michaela Coel, Lorde, and Pierre Paolo Piccioli.