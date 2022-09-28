Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Tight Jeans On The Set Of 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston is looking fabulous as ever as she joins actor Jon Hamm while on the set of The Morning Show. The sitcom star, 53, killed it in a tight jeans look this week while shooting for the popular series, and she was photographed looking stylish as ever.

Jennifer was snapped in figure-hugging jeans and a chic and cropped black jacket while on the street. She also opted for black heels to elongate her legs. Jennifer showed off her ageless good looks while in a full face of makeup, also wearing her signature blonde locks down. The star added in trendy aviator shades for an edgy finish as she filmed Season 3 of the series also starring actress Reese Witherspoon.