Charlize Theron graced the latest Harper's Bazaar issue as the cover model and she opened up about the intricacies of working in Hollywood as a top actor. One look at Theron in a movie, regardless of the genre be it action or drama, would have you notice how hot she is.

Unsurprisingly, this was an intentional act by the directors who curated her wardrobes to make her look sexy. However, as she became more prominent in the industry, Theron voiced out her displeasure with this costuming style.