Conor McGregor might face off against Floyd Mayweather again and this time, the UFC fighter promises a win! They faced off for the first time in 2017 but McGregor lost to Mayweather.

According to the Daily Mail, the opportunity has presented itself again following Mayweather's confirmation of the upcoming fight in 2023. The champion boxer told the publication,

"...Then I have another exhibition in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023."