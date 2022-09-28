'The Bachelorette' Star Gabby Windey On How Erich Feels About Her Dancing On 'DWTS'

During a recent interview on Extras, Gabby addressed trust in her relationship with Erich. The host talked about the text message which Erich had with a woman. In the text, Erich talked about going on The Bachelorette show but asked the woman if they could still stay together. The interviewer asked if Gabby was confident Erich was past that relationship and completely into her.

The 30-year-old TV personality stated, "I am. Call me crazy." She continued and talked about the uncertainty of the show. She stated how uncertain it was to know if there would be a connection with whoever they get. Gabby explained she and Erich talked about everything. "It was all before we met, and I think we both know what we have." She also shared they got four months to know each other. "So it feels like I know his character and trusts our relationship now."