Etsy Interviewee Reveals Top Red Flags New Hires Should Look Out For

Looking out for red flags is important when you are joining a new company. These can tell you the true nature of the company beyond its clean public image. TikToker user Frank (@frankniu) shares a story about the time he noticed a major red flag when he was applying at Etsy.

A former software engineer for IBM and Netflix, Frank applied for a position at the e-commerce company Etsy. He was a little surprised when he realized during his interview that a lot of employees were leaving or about to leave.

“I remember [during] my interview at Etsy, half of the people who were interviewing me were actually quitting,” Frank shares in the now-viral TikTok, which has gained over 350,000 views. “The entire reason they needed new hires was because everyone was leaving the company.”

