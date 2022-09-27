'Most People Have No Idea What They're Doing': Ex-Corporate Worker Claims Most Companies Don't Offer Formal Training

Is formal onboarding truly a thing of the past in corporate America like this TikTok user, @corporateamericaburnout, whom we'll now call C.A.B says? In a viral video doing an expose on the corporate world, she addressed the lack of training for new employees in today's working environments. It started with a question and answer session where she asked,

"What's something you were not prepared for about the corporate world?"

C.A.B then replied,

"That most companies don't have any formal training."

Let's delve into the truth or otherwise of that statement.