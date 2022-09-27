Johnny Depp & Atty. Joelle Rich: A Match Made In Court?

Johnny Depp is one of Hollywood's biggest and most loved stars. This was clearly seen with the massive support he received amid his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Since Johnny's victory in the much-publicized case three months ago, he has tried as much as possible to live a low-key life while gradually progressing in his illustrious career.

However, while Johnny stays lowkey, he still finds himself in the news. Recently, the actor was reported to be dating his attorney. Naturally, this elicited much interest from his fans worldwide. Find out more about Johnny's rumored girlfriend below.