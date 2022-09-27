Who Wore It Better? Megan Fox Or Storm Reid In The Mirror Disc Minidress

Summer is over, but minidresses were in style for top celebrities, including Storm Reid and Megan Fox before the weather changed. Once in a while, top actresses end up in the same style, especially when dressing around fashion week after seeing a piece on or off the runway.

Subsequently, there's an inevitable Whitney Houston/Mariah Carey or Shakira/P!nk moment where two celebrities end up in the same dress. A disc mirror dress caught Fox and Reid's eyes, and they had fans debating who wore it better.

