Sydney Sweeney On The Relationship Rollercoaster In Hollywood

On the flip side of opportunistic relationships, genuine bonds are formed with co-stars during filming. Unfortunately, filming ends, and you'd have to part ways to either never see each other or go long periods without seeing.

For instance, with series casts, Sweeney can bank on reconnecting once the production for the next season starts, unlike movies which can put you near someone for months or years, and you'd never cross paths again once that project is over. She called it a weird rotating door of relationships.

The bigger she gets in the industry, the more Sweeney feels her close circle shrink and though she's willing to work at maintaining them, it's hard.