‘Closest I’ve Ever Come To Death’: Sylvester Stallone Couldn't Breathe And Vomited After A Powerful Blow By Boxing Legend

Sylvester Stallone may not be a box office darling anymore but his role as Rocky Balboa in the boxing franchise kept the lights on in many cinemas! If you have any doubts, look to the spin-off Creed and how many fans flocked to see his protégé.

Becoming Rocky wasn't an easy feat as Stallone took his training seriously by embracing method acting. He became a boxing enthusiast and trained with real fighters to know what it really felt like to be a boxer.

One time, he took a hit from the legendary Earnie Shavers causing his life to flash before his eyes!