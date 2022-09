Tom Brady has toyed with the idea of early retirement for a while now, and he swears this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is his last as a quarterback.

Even though we're side-eyeing the 44-year-old (because he's retired and unretired for the umpteenth time), it's interesting to learn about his plans, including a $375 million deal.

Top of Brady's list is becoming a sports analyst, amongst other entrepreneurial investments, and that's right up his alley.

