Rihanna Turns Heads In A Ruched Minidress And Thigh-High Boots Combo

Rihanna close up
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Geri Green

Rihanna is sizzling as she continues to up her fashion game. The billionaire singer and Fenty Beauty founder stepped out in a head-turning look this month, opting for a leggy and gray ruched minidress and adding in a mean stomping pair of boots. The "Work" singer stunned as she showed off her post-baby body, also going for a thigh-highs look as she was photographed wearing Dion Lee. The Barbados-born star also went for a glowy makeup look, possibly wearing products from her best-selling brand. She added in a near-matching and patterned jacket.

The Latest

Worker Shares The Key To Succeeding At Every Job Interview

'What Is Wrong With You?': Server Calls Out Customers Who Stay Hours After Closing Time

Man Gets Scammed Out Of $1000 By An Airbnb Host Who Listed An Occupied Rental

Tom Brady Once Gave Insight Into Gisele Bündchen’s Superstitious Beliefs And How He Won Games Because Of Them

H-E-B Worker Shames Customer For Trying To Use The Express Lane With More Than 15 Items

Butts And Guts

Rihanna is all for body positivity and accepting her curves. "You want to have a butt, then you have a gut," she told British Vogue in 2018. "I'm about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don't lose m" backside "or my hips or all of my thighs. I'll lose some but not all. And I think of my" chest "like, 'Imma lose everything, everything goes!'" Clearly, thick thighs save lives!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Getting Honest About Pregnancy

Rihanna is now a mother, this as she enjoys raising her son with beau ASAP Rocky. "There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread," she told Elle of her pregnancy. Rihanna did not announce her pregnancy early, rather stepping out with a big bump as she shocked the world.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Running An Empire

Rihanna gets to call OG on being a celebrity retailing cosmetics. Fenty gained momentum for being the first truly inclusive brand as it offered over 40 shades of foundation, although it isn't the only celeb brand out there.

RiRi now faces competition from the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, plus Lady Gaga, and Halsey. Rihanna has also launched Fenty Beauty, this alongside running her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Beauty For Everyone

Rihanna has spoken of her brand's values. "Fenty Beauty, our brand, is for everyone. We want everyone to feel included, and to be able to expand our doors with the Ulta Beauty family is a beautiful thing," the singer told Elle. Rihanna is now confirmed for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.