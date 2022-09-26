Rihanna Turns Heads In A Ruched Minidress And Thigh-High Boots Combo

Rihanna gets to call OG on being a celebrity retailing cosmetics. Fenty gained momentum for being the first truly inclusive brand as it offered over 40 shades of foundation, although it isn't the only celeb brand out there.

RiRi now faces competition from the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, plus Lady Gaga, and Halsey. Rihanna has also launched Fenty Beauty, this alongside running her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.