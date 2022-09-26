Rihanna is sizzling as she continues to up her fashion game. The billionaire singer and Fenty Beauty founder stepped out in a head-turning look this month, opting for a leggy and gray ruched minidress and adding in a mean stomping pair of boots. The "Work" singer stunned as she showed off her post-baby body, also going for a thigh-highs look as she was photographed wearing Dion Lee. The Barbados-born star also went for a glowy makeup look, possibly wearing products from her best-selling brand. She added in a near-matching and patterned jacket.
Rihanna Turns Heads In A Ruched Minidress And Thigh-High Boots Combo
The Latest
Tom Brady Once Gave Insight Into Gisele Bündchen’s Superstitious Beliefs And How He Won Games Because Of Them
Butts And Guts
Rihanna is all for body positivity and accepting her curves. "You want to have a butt, then you have a gut," she told British Vogue in 2018. "I'm about to get back into the gym and stuff, and I hope I don't lose m" backside "or my hips or all of my thighs. I'll lose some but not all. And I think of my" chest "like, 'Imma lose everything, everything goes!'" Clearly, thick thighs save lives!
Getting Honest About Pregnancy
Rihanna is now a mother, this as she enjoys raising her son with beau ASAP Rocky. "There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread," she told Elle of her pregnancy. Rihanna did not announce her pregnancy early, rather stepping out with a big bump as she shocked the world.
Running An Empire
Rihanna gets to call OG on being a celebrity retailing cosmetics. Fenty gained momentum for being the first truly inclusive brand as it offered over 40 shades of foundation, although it isn't the only celeb brand out there.
RiRi now faces competition from the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, plus Lady Gaga, and Halsey. Rihanna has also launched Fenty Beauty, this alongside running her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.
Beauty For Everyone
Rihanna has spoken of her brand's values. "Fenty Beauty, our brand, is for everyone. We want everyone to feel included, and to be able to expand our doors with the Ulta Beauty family is a beautiful thing," the singer told Elle. Rihanna is now confirmed for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.