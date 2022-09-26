'I'll Text You My Venmo': Man Has The Audacity To Ask Hinge Date To Pay Him Back For Chipotle

Dating is an activity that has changed a lot over the years. Most people meet through dating apps nowadays rather than the old-fashioned ways, but while some find their true loves online, others just go through such bad experiences that they prefer to stay single.

This is a popular topic on TikTok, where people love to tell storytimes about their failed dates. Usually, they are hilarious, but this time this TikToker got everyone's attention due to his strange behavior after hanging out with a girl.

Elijah, also known as Big E. The Insurance Guy (@bigetheinsuranceguy) has over 90K followers, thanks to his particular content about his job as an insurance agent. One of his most popular videos is about him calling Lucy, a girl he met on Hinge.