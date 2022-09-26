Worker Shares The Key To Succeeding At Every Job Interview

An infographic was created to focus on relevant interview statistics. As an interviewer, taking into consideration the changes from two years ago is essential. This includes digital, virtual, or remote interviews which increased to 57% within 2019-2022. Failing to embrace the new interview processes could lead to losing potential candidates and backwardness in business.

Also, a reduction in interview stages is required. A study in 2022 showed an average of two interview stages. However, this has been reduced to one due to the competitive nature of the hiring market. Employers must also simplify and modernize their interview processes. As for interviewees, sticking to interview etiquette and impressing the interviewer remains crucial.

Per Heat Recruitment, statistics in 2022 show about 84% of interviewers strike lateness as a horrible interview offense. Also, 4 in 10 employers would reject candidates with no enthusiasm. When applying via a job board, only 2% are selected for a further interview. Candidates should be aware of this fact and avoid being too confident in the interview stage.