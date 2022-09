It takes a lot to be a successful athlete, let alone be considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

We're talking about preparation, hard work, health, an unmatched commitment, and even some luck. That's why hundreds of players have strived for that distinction, but Tom Brady has been the only one to succeed.

The famous 'Tom Brady method' sure has a lot to do with his success, but what if we told you that there could also be some magic to it?