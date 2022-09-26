Man Gets Scammed Out Of $1000 By An Airbnb Host Who Listed An Occupied Rental

A TikTok user Austin (@_austin_wallace_) recently went viral after he shared his story of how he was scammed out of $1000 on an Airbnb. In a video with over 379,000 views, Austin documents his experience of arriving at an apartment he reserved in New York via Airbnb only to find out it is currently occupied. Austin had just moved to the city and had the renter's email and phone number.

However, when the renter is contacted, they deny knowledge of the situation despite having had contact with Austin prior to his arrival. Austin had paid the renter $1000 for a month's stay at the apartment. “Im not mad just disappointed Nina,” he wrote via his caption.