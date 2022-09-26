Kaley Cuoco's Role As A 'Hated' Character In The Unaired Pilot Of 'The Big Bang Theory' Was The Greatest Thing To Happen To Her Career

Kaley Cuoco's role in the hit comedy TV series, The Big Bang Theory, shot her to stardom, but we almost didn't get the iconic fan-favorite Penny. Pilots are everything regarding series because that's the first impression viewers would get of the show. It has to be perfect from the storyline to the cast's delivery, and TBBT nearly botched that moment.

An alternative pilot was bound to rub viewers wrong and make them hate the first female character, played by Amanda Walsh, Katie. The show eventually had the beloved Penny in the final cut, but in this unreleased pilot, she was Katie (Walsh).