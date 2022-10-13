Tom Brady's New Yacht is Bigger Than the Titanic

It is well-known that celebrities have really extravagant likes, so it isn't weird that most of them love to sail and had purchased the best yachts their fortunes can buy. Next, you will find the most expensive yachts celebrities have.
Billy Joel - Vendetta
Billy Joel has an extensive collection of boats he has gathered throughout his long career, but his most precious possession is the Vendetta. It is worth $1.3 million and was designed on a yacht in the 1920s, so it is the perfect modern and classic mixture.
David Beckham - Seafair
The Seafair is a vacation boat from the famous family Beckham. It costs $4 million but indeed has space; while they take some days off, they can quickly hit the gym on board or visit the exquisite art gallery inside.
Nicole Kidman - Hokulani
Nicole Kidman's $4.5 million boat is named after herself since Hokulani is Hawaiian for Nicole. It is currently located in the U.S to be close to her and her husband's housing, but it used to be in Australia. Inside the 150-foot boat, they can find several distractions, such as their home theater.
Richard Branson - Necker Belle
Richard Branson's yacht is so incredible that it was awarded in 2010 by the World Superyacht Awards. It is worth $6.6 million; though Branson got it for $6 million, it rose after his many reformations in the Necker Belle.
Brad Pitt - Ghost II
The Ghost II holds thousands of memories for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, even though they aren't together anymore. Pitt wanted it to be a safe, relaxing space, so it was hard to capture pictures thanks to the jamming technology that disabled any nearby camera. It is located in Australia, worth $7 million, and is 120 feet.
Eric Clapton - Va Bene
Eric Clapton's Va Bene might be around 30 years old, but it certainly is worth the $10 million he spent on it. It was designed by Richard Hein for 25 passengers to enjoy and can travel up to 18 knots.
Bono - Cyan
Cyan, named after Bono's favorite color, is his perfect getaway. The $11.5 million yacht is full of luxurious entertainment, such as hot tubs, a state-of-the-art stereo system, and a personal piano on the deck for whenever he feels like writing a new song.
Mariah Carey - Capri
A full-time chef, two bars, and a library are some of the many things you could find on board the Capri, Mariah Carey's boat. Her yacht is worth $17.6 million and has a supercharged motor system whenever the diva wants to spend some time in the ocean in the 192-foot boat.
Cristiano Ronaldo - Aya London
The soccer player decided to treat himself to an $18.3 million yacht. Cristiano Ronaldo really loves his boat, and it is reported that he spends $200,000 weekly on operating costs. In addition, the Aya London has several facilities across the 155-foot long, like a gym and a movie theater.
Sylvester Stallone
Though Sylvester Stallone doesn't have one yacht, he loves taking his family on vacations across the ocean. Pictured is the Enchantress, a luxurious structure designed for ten people to rest plus seven crew.
Rihanna - Latitude
Rihanna is one of the most famous singers and entrepreneurs, so it makes sense that she has an $18.8 million yacht. The yacht is the closest thing to heaven; passengers can rest with massages or a short visit to the beauty salon to later spend some time on the sun deck of the Latitude.
Tiger Woods - Privacy
Tiger Woods spent $20 million on his boat, the Privacy. He visits the lavish vehicle whenever he finds time between golf matches. Though the 155 feet yacht is designed to host up to 20 passengers, Woods mainly goes alone.
Elton John - Wabi-Sabi
The Wabi-Sabi was made by Westport, especially under Elton John's command. The boat has everything he asked for, including a motor that can travel up to 15 knots. It is worth $26 million, but it's everything Elton wanted.
J.K. Rowling - Amphitrite
Harry Potter's author, J.K Rowling, spent $27 million on Johnny Depp's old Amphitrite yacht. However, it seems like she wasn't happy with her purchase because a year later, she sold it for only $16 million. Maybe her vacations weren't as heavenly as she expected in the luxurious boat.
Nicolas Cage - Sarita
The Sarita doesn't belong to Nicolas Cage anymore; still, he once was the proud owner of this $29 million yacht designed to host twelve people. As you can see in the picture, the boat stood out for its bright wood floors, among the other luxuries.
Giorgio Armani - Main
Giorgio Armani's name is always related to elegance and luxury, so you wouldn't be surprised to know that his yacht is worth $60 million. Maid by Codecasa, the Main is one of the biggest boats ever built, and it is mainly known for being so dark, the opposite of most yachts.
Calvin Klein - Vantage
Such as his previous colleague, Calvin Klein owns a $60 million yacht whose main attraction is the party deck. The Vantage is 150 feet long, holding six cabins and a private sun deck for any guests who want to sunbathe.
Gwyneth Paltrow - Silolona
Gwyneth Paltrow spends $210,000 a week to operate her family boat, the Silolona. The yacht is worth $65 million, and it is 164 feet long; perfect for her and her family to sail across Indonesia.
Simon Cowell - Slipstream
Another specially designed boat is Simon Cowell's. The Slipstream is worth $73 million but has Cowell's specifications, such as a dining deck with a sea view and the main suite that looks like it is from a hotel.
Shaq - Free Throw
Shaqs Free Throw was named by his fans. Though it is unclear how much it is worth, it certainly is as luxurious as he requested, so he proudly shared it on his social media.
Michael Jordan - Mr. Terrible
Mr. Terrible, Michael Jordan's boat, is worth $80 million. This is one of the basketball player's most luxurious assets, so it is full of incredible facilities, including his personal court to keep his shape on track.
Steven Spielberg - Seven Seas
Steven Spielberg bought his yacht twelve years ago, which is now worth $150 million. The Seven Seas' greatest attraction is the glass wall from the pool facing the home theater so all the guests can enjoy a movie from the director while they swim.
Dennis Washington - Collision
The Collision, Dennis Washington's yacht, is worth $150 million. The multimillionaire spared no expense as long as his boat was the fastest in the world. The ship can go to a speed of 23 knots, all while holding 28 guests plus crew.
Bernard Arnault - Symphony
Bernard Arnault is the wealthiest man in France, so it makes sense that his boat, the Symphony, is one of the largest ships in the Netherlands area and is worth $150 million. It was created by Feadship and is full of beautiful facilities, such as a jacuzzi on the sun deck.
Diane von Furstenberg & Barry Diller - Eos
The Eos was named after the greek mythological figure, and it is owned by one of the wealthiest couples in the world, Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller. It is worth $150 million and has its own Wikipedia page.
James Packer - Arctic P
The Australian billionaire James Packer is the proud owner of one of the most expensive yachts ever sold, the Arctic P. The heir spent $200 million on the 3,600 tons ship, which can host over 22 people plus crew members.
Jerry Jones - Bravo Eugenia
The Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, decided to buy the Bravo Eugenia for $225 million. It is named after his wife and is mainly known due to the ecological technology it works with. The ship is Oceanco, one of the most luxurious yacht brands in the world.
Alisher Usmanov - Raya
Alisher's Usmanov net worth is around $13 billion, so a $250 million boat isn't a significant expense for him. The Raya, named after his mother, was purchased in 2008 and has been Usmanov's vacation getaway since then.
Graeme Hart - Andromeda
This ship was initially called Ulysses, but now the Andromeda is worth $275 million. Graeme Hart's yacht is made to hold more than 50 people, including crew members, but what makes it stand out the most is that it can travel 30 km per hour.
Oprah - Trending
It is no secret that Oprah is one of the most famous talk show hosts ever, so no wonder why she owns a $300 million yacht. Apparently, she also spends $210,000 weekly to keep it operating, so she can hop on Trending whenever she feels like taking some days off.
Bill Duker - Sybaris
The luxurious Italian yacht, The Sybaris, is one of Bill Duker's many assets. The $300 million ship has even been rewarded by the Monaco Yacht Show, receiving Best Interior thanks to the beautiful design Perini Navi created.
Sean “Diddy” Combs - The Maraya
Among expensive yachts, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' undoubtedly stands out. It is worth $820 million because of the many facilities built by the Ferrari Group, such as a movie theater, a gym, and a dancefloor, all on top of a dark wooden floor.
The Jobs Family - Venus
Though Steve Jobs didn't get to enjoy his boat, Venus, he was part of the design process of the yacht. Still, his wife and children really love to spend their vacation in the beautiful modern vessel.
Gigi Hadid - Alpha Nero
The supermodel Gigi Hadid is famously known for her yacht parties on board the Alpha Nero, especially during her relationship with Lewis Hamilton. Though she is now too busy with work and motherhood, she sometimes returns to her heavenly ship.
Tom Brady - Viva a Vida
The Viva a Vida is one of the most luxurious assets owned by football player Tom Brady. The ship is named after his wife's charity, but it is equipped with the best features money can buy, such as a swim platform extending outwards at the rear to connect to docks.
Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez - Unknown
The couple isn't together anymore, but during their relationship, JLo and A-Rod loved to spend their vacation on board their incredible yacht. The ship's name or worth is unknown, but considering their usual holidays in St. Tropez, you can imply it was an expensive purchase.
Jon Bon Jovi - Rarity
You might recognize the logo printed on Jon Bon Jovi's yacht, the Rarity, because it is the logo of Notre Dame's football team. This was an homage to his son attending this school during the 2000s. The ship can go over 12 knots while holding 12 people plus crew.
Bruce Springsteen - Rising Sun
The Rising Sun is known for hosting thousands of parties with Bruce Springsteen's closest friends, among them Oprah and Obama. However, it is unclear how much it is worth.
Sting - Unknown
This boat was pictured several years ago, so its name or worth is unknown. Still, everyone could see how happy Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, were during their holiday in the paradisiac Sardinia.
Jay-Z And Beyonce' - Galactica Star
It makes sense that the power couple has one of the most beautiful yachts on the market. Beyonce and Jay-Z purchased the Galactica Star in 2015 and have spent $500,000 weekly to operate it since then.
Kendall Jenner - Unknown
The Kardashian-Jenner family isn't strangers to luxury. Kendall, the family model, loves to spend time in the ocean, sometimes with her friends and her sisters, such as Khloe and her ex-partner Tristan Thompson.
Jeff Bezos - Project 721
The wealthiest man on Earth is also the owner of the Project 721, a $500 million ship built by Oceanco as other boats from this list. It is still in the building process, but when it is done, it will be over 417 feet long and have its own 'support yacht.'