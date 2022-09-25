Remote Worker Slams Influencers And Shows What It's Really Like Working From Home

With the rise of influencers and content creators working from home, many videos on TikTok have glamorized WFH routines. They show "aesthetic" videos with clean workstations, iced lattes, and expensive candles - which all make WFH life look perfect.

But, that's not the case for all WFH employees, says TikToker Eden Yonas (@edenkyonas). Eden called out the influencers on the app who heavily curate their content. “Everybody who works from home and is an influencer on this damn app knows how to make their work-from-home life aesthetic,” she says. “Well, let me show you what it really looks like.”

To expose the unrealistic standards on TikTok, Eden explained what her work-from-home routine is like in a viral video that has gained over 200,000 views.

Watch the TikTok video below.