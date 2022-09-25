Amber Heard's Movies: From Flops to Blockbusters

Amber Heard's legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, has recently overshadowed their careers. However, before the public back and forth that caused them to lose significant gigs, Heard was a young actress on the rise.

She starred in Zombieland and The Rum Diary opposite her ex-husband, but her legal and personal troubles derailed her , so that she hasn't had a Box Office Hit in years. Here's a look at her glory days and woes in movies before and after the trial.

We're starting from worst to best.