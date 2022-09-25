Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Amazing Legs In A Bikini And High Heels

Beckinsale wore an orange bandeau bikini top with platform sandals showing off her toned, long legs. The actress sat on the edge of her pool lounger and spread her legs open as though she was crowning in a black floral sundress between her legs.

The position looked like Beckinsale was birthing Morpeth and the actress proved it with her caption saying, "Birth of the Infanta." Both wore black sunglasses, but the actress tied her dark blonde hair into a ponytail while the stylist wore hers long and curly in a platinum blonde shade.