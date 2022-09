Megan Fox would always keep us on our toes, never knowing what to expect from her fashion-wise and in her Instagram captions. The actress has learned the art of dropping provocative one-liners, or like she once said, people just get triggered by her words.

While her style is always a conversation topic, we've not spoken enough about her pink hair moment this summer. She soft-launched the hairstyle on her feed with a sultry video.

Check it out below