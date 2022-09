Henry Cavill would make a good fit if there ever is a Captain Britain, or so does this Marvel Cinematic Universe fan think. Lately, comic fans have shown their talents as potential casting directors with fan art depicting their favorites in superhero roles.

We've had Emilia Clark as Mera in Aquaman, and now, an Instagram user, Subi Ozil, is promoting Henry Cavill as Captain Britain. The fan art is so good you'd almost think it's part of Marvel's Phase IV releases.