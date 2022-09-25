IT Worker Reveals The One Thing You Need To Do Every Day At Work

The last thing anyone wants is their personal browser history exposed at their workplace. Whether looking at NSFW sites or browsing for job openings in other companies, you wouldn't want your bosses to know that you are using your work PC for non-work-related searches.

This is exactly what IT worker Cellini Denerio (@theceelife) explains in his now-viral TikTok. “Please listen to me,” Cellini said. “If you’re gonna search something at work, whatever it is, always do it in Incognito mode, or you know, in a private window.”

The TikToker shared the important tip on TikTok, and viewers wholeheartedly agreed with his sentiments. Cellini pointed out that it's extremely easy for the IT department to pull up an employee's browser history. He is doing the PSA to save people from a potentially embarrassing moment that can even cost you your job.

Watch the TikTok video below.