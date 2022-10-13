Human behavior is unpredictable, especially nowadays, with the pressure of social media that leads people to do unimaginable things to get viral and gain a bunch of new followers. Selfies have become an extreme sport that some take to a whole new level, just like the people we are about to show you. Here are some pictures that were taken before the tragedies.
30 Selfies Taken Before Tragedy (#9 is Unbelievably Tragic)
This Makes Us Uncomfortable
If you think this picture is off, it's because it is. It isn't comprehensible how this man is resting so quietly while there are a bunch of skyscrapers under him far away. It's hard to imagine how someone could be so calm in this situation.
Option One, Two, Or Three
Don't forget to take a selfie next time you are near a bridge. This man seems really happy to be taking his picture, not thinking that if he flinches, he can fall into the running traffic or the ocean. Still, he managed to take his dream selfie.
He Didn't Learn...
This picture looks like an optical illusion, but he is, in fact, hanging from the side of the mountain. We don't know how he was utterly vertical and how his photo was taken, but at least he got a nice memory.
Rio de Janeiro
You can go to Brazil to enjoy the tropical landscapes or to quickly climb a rock and stare at Rio De Janeiro instead. Indeed, this man isn't terrified of his adventure, but everyone else on the Internet that has seen this picture is.
All For One And One For All
If you are to put your life in danger, at least do it with your friends. These adrenaline lovers seem to have the time of their lives while their legs are hanging from a literal cliff and the only thing holding them is each other.
Time For A Selfie
Being on a tiny platform without anything that holds you on top of the city isn't enough to erase the smile on this girl's face. Not only is she holding a second phone, but she proudly lifts her selfie stick with the other hand.
Lean In Or Lean Back?
Look again if you think this picture is edited because this guy actually climbed a decommissioned smoke stack to see what was inside. Maybe he didn't think it through because if he moves an inch, he can fall either forward or backward.
Hot Stuff
Two thousand degrees Fahrenheit is how hot lava is, yes, the thing behind this guy. Although he doesn't look afraid of burning himself to death, maybe his helmet would save him in case he got too close while taking his selfie.
Old And New
This man took the famous saying 'live on the edge' slightly too literally. At least he got an artistic picture out of it because if you think about it, he managed to unify the modernity of the selfie with the ancient beams holding him.
When The Ants Are People
No, those things on the sand aren't ants; those are people, so imagine how high this guy is. Of course, if he shifts his weight forward, it will be over for him; still, he pleasantly admires everyone enjoying the beach the usual way.
A Look Of Second Thoughts
At first sight, she looks like she thought about her radical decision a little late and is considering how dangerous the situation is; however, you then realize that she isn't holding herself properly, because she is using only one hand while wearing mittens.
It's Not A Movie Still - This Is Real
This scary picture looks like a nightmare but is actually every professional diver's dream. This spot in the Bahamas is very famous among experts on the matter, but not everyone has the guts to go near it because it is 663 feet down the ocean.
Hold Your Breath
The deepest pools are about 12 feet, but that wasn't enough for this man. So he decided to dive into the world's deepest pool, which is 148 feet. He held his breath sufficiently to take a picture to remember his achievement.
Against The World
When you first glance at this photo, it isn't that terrible. However, take a deeper look, and you'll notice that the buildings are so tiny that they are practically a blur, and the fog doesn't help at all.
Dressed For The Occasion
Close to your death? Dress for the occasion. This woman clearly planned this hazardous selfie a lot because she took the time to prepare herself to look fabulous, even if it was her final picture.
Jesus Saves
This selfie is both dangerous and disrespectful. Though the man was having a blast, he put his life in danger by getting on the top of the head of Christ the Redeemer, one of Brazil's most sacred statues.
'Next Stop Is The Top'
Another woman who really got time to dress up, but not enough to think about what she was doing. Her shirt might say, 'next stop is the top,' but if she moves the wrong way, her next stop would be the ground instead.
Protecting The Country With One Selfie At A Time
We choose to think that this guy wasn't in the middle of combat or something similar when he took this picture. It is cool to have some time off while you are flying a jet, but the selfie is still slightly questionable. But, at least, he has something to remember about his time in the service.
Lend That Man A Hand!
Is he wearing a harness? Is somebody holding his other hand? What was happening? The mystery will remain forever on the Internet because there wasn't any provided information about this highly dangerous photo.
Chernobyl
Being in Chernobyl itself is really dangerous, but getting on top of a Soviet Union's old radar is another level. It might look cool, but this person's judgment can be questionable.
Nothing To See Here
While other people on this plane feared for their lives, this man didn't seem bothered. Maybe he was taking the last selfie to send a loved one, or he wanted to remember his potential last moment on Earth in case he did make it after all but it is hard to know why people react the way they do in this kind of situation.
Plane Crashed, Sinking...Felt Cute, Might Delete Later
Another selfie that you can't know why he reacted this way. He could have taken this picture for numerous reasons, but that doesn't mean it is not slightly odd.
Hong Kong Highrise
Not only his holding on to a round antenna, but his friend isn't even straight up. The camera only adds extra weight and we wonder how they even got down without landing on one of those Hong Kong buildings.
A Green Thumb
Selfie sticks seem to be an excellent tool for taking dangerous pictures because they give a sense of holding on to something; still, logically, there aren't going to save your life. On the other hand, they seemed deep in a remote green area, so we hope they got at least a good signal up there.
Two Friends On Top Of The World
Why would you take a life-threatening selfie alone when you can do it with your best friend? Apparently, these two were really curious to see the yachts on the shore from a different angle; hopefully, they got what they wanted.
The Cursed Thumbs-Up
The only reasonable thinking is that this picture was taken with a GoPro camera attached to his chest; still, that doesn't explain why this guy would want to put his life at risk while standing so close to that tiny edge.
That Blue Crane Is Everywhere
Among the many wrong things about this picture, it particularly stands out the way she is leaning far from the crane that she is holding as the only thing that prevents her from sudden death.
Up High, Over Traffic
His gloves wouldn't prevent him from falling off those cables, but he seemed confident that they prevented him from landing on top of one of the many cars going fast on the highway.
Way Up High
This guy's smile is contagious; still, we wouldn't be smiling that much if we were hanging from a beam. His support is off but seems to be enough for him to feel confident that he won't fall.
Beyond Nerve-Racking
This picture is hard to understand. Why would someone attach themselves to a slack line and a parachute and leave the wind to choose their destiny? We don't know, but it is undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime type of moment.
At Least He Knows
Colton Brock is a professional photographer, and he shared this picture on his Instagram profile with the caption saying that he never takes selfies, but when he does, they are dangerous. However, he really enjoyed his time in Canyonlands National Park in Utah, so much so that he snapped a quick selfie.
Feeling Dizzy?
Yekaterinburg, Russia, is a well-known spot among adrenaline fans. These three friends are on the adventure of their lives, but did they ever stop and wonder what would happen if they landed on top of those trees before getting there?
Some Commute
Unless you are inside, trains are treacherous. You shouldn't get near them if you are by a train road, and you certainly shouldn't open a window and get outside, no matter how much they do in the movies. Unfortunately, it seems like this man didn't get the memo.
Cool Shoes
It is fair that after climbing 8,694 feet up on China’s Tiger Leaping Gorge trail, you would take a picture to remember the moment. We must mention that this is one of the most dangerous hiking places in the world, so maybe Chuck Taylors aren't the best shoes for the exploit.
Let's Go Ravens
This picture is only one of many dangerous selfies the photographer Daniel Lau has shared on his social media. He saw this moment as the best way to show his Baltimore Ravens cap, but not many people noticed it because they were staring at the tiny buildings behind him.
That's Bull
One of Pamplona, Spain's most famous and oldest traditions, is The Running of the Bulls. People enjoy this show, but not many take selfies when the bull is running near them; this guy thought differently and decided to portray this moment forever.
Bro-Day
Alexander Remnev strikes again with one of his dangerous selfies, this time with two friends who love heights just like him. They look thrilled to watch Shanghai from this perspective, even though this could be their last adventure.
But First, Let’s Take A Selfie
This would certainly be a date you wouldn't forget, yet, maybe dinner would've been better. Both of them look very pleased about the turn-out of the events, but we wonder if they're still together, putting their lives at risk.
Turn Up The Heat
The UK’s Royal Geographic Society has to warn tourists not to take pictures when they are near volcanoes. Of course, it is common sense not to take a selfie when you are so near an unpredictable natural structure, but apparently, so many people do it that they have to forbid it.
At Least He Has Equipment
Another lava selfie, but at least he is wearing equipment to keep him safe from the heat. The man in the picture is George Kourounis, a National Geographic explorer that visited Vanuatu’s Ambrym volcano in one of his many adventures.