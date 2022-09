The customer gets upset at his associates over the state of the house and completely forgets the electrician waiting for a minute. Instead, he called them (his brother and business partner) to dish an earful of expletives and admonishments.

The electrician, still on the sidelines, listens to the exchange in mortification and decides he doesn't want to work with a short-tempered person. So, when he eventually hung up to speak with the Redditor, the latter billed him very high to discourage patronage (it's a thing.)

Mr. Short-Temper and the Electrician parted ways for months until the latter received a call again asking for his services. This time, he was to stand in as an electrician and issue a valid receipt to Mr. Short-Temper.