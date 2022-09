Elizabeth Hurley treated her fans to "sizzling summer nights" of sultry dancing on Instagram. The 57-year-old British actress shared a stunning clip of herself swaying her hips in a figure-flattering low-cut summer dress.

Liz looked like she was enjoying her time with friends with a vacation glow. Her 2.4 million followers were captivated by her sexy dance moves and proceeded to send her praises on the scroll-stopping post.

Scroll down to watch the video below.