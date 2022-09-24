'It Should Be Illegal To Have Interviews In Public': TikToker Stumbles Into Zoom Interview At Starbucks

Zoom interviews intensified during the pandemic and have become an excellent alternative for in-person, but a TikToker (@_brittanylima) says it's not the best in public. She stumbled into a Zoom interview at her local Starbucks and overheard intimate details about the stranger.

While condemning the public interview, she shared the gist with her TikTok followers earning 2.8 million views and counting. Upon realizing the Starbucks customer was in an interview, she tucked her hair behind her ears to get every bit of the tea.