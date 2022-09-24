Margot Robbie Stuns In A Cape And Cut-Out Dress

Amsterdam is an action-comedy that tells the story of a war nurse, Valerie Voze (Robbie), who gets entangled with Burt Berendsen (Bale) and Harold Woodman (Washington), thus forming a friendship with them.

The trio land in Amsterdam and become murder suspects after a night of fun in the city. From the trailer, they deny all involvement in the murder while the investigative detectives try to nail them.

Much effort went into making this movie, including the costume of Robbie, a natural blonde with brunette hair.