Olivia Wilde Admits To Being 'Meaner' To Her Daughter In 'Don't Worry Darling'

Close up of Olivia Wilde
Shutterstock | 248925940

Entertainment
chisom

The drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling is even more popular and exciting than the movie, as critics have said. The movie's second directorial outing has caused a stir worldwide due to the in-fighting behind-the-scenes and red carpet/premiere drama.

Regardless, Wilde still stands by her movie and continues promoting it worldwide. Her latest stop was The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She spoke about the infamous #Spitgate and her alleged screaming match with her lead actress Florence Pugh.

The Latest

Here's What Chris Evans Really Thinks Of Ana de Armas' Upcoming Movie 'Blonde'

'The Bachelorette' Star Gabby Windey Discusses Relationship With Erich Schwer After Leaked Texts

Hardee's Employee Exposes Overstaffed Kitchen, Starts Heated Debate on Over-Scheduling

This Mash-Up of Sydney Sweeney's Best Lines from 'Euphoria' And 'The White Lotus' Is Iconic

Zendaya Smoulders In New Shower Photoshoot

Speaking Up Against The System

Colbert started by flattering Wilde and telling her he'd love to move to Victory, the fictional town she created, although he's not morally at peace with what it represents. Wilde then explains the movie's concept and dispels many rumors we've heard throughout the film's promotion.

For the director, it's about challenging a system that works for you like Pugh's character, Alice, did. Wilde spoke about the double standards saying it's not fair that women directors have to answer questions about the drama surrounding their movies.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Discussing Feuds With Colbert

About her feud with Pugh and #Spitgate, she said,

"People will always look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris in fact. He really didn't. People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on another person but will see what they want. It's click bait. I have nothing but respect for Florence's talents."

Wilde's daughter Daisy played her daughter in the movie and earned praises from the director, who said,

"I was a little meaner in the movie than I would be to her in real-life. It was like the drunk 1950s version of me I guess. It was really great to have her there, and it was really great for her to see me in that light."

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Pugh Dispels The Rumors, Or Does She?

Pugh also dispelled some rumors in her Instagram post after posting some pictures of them on the red carpet. Although it's hard not to point out the oddity of the lead characters not standing close to the Producer/Director Wilde, Pugh cleared up any misconceptions by saying,

"And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely."

Watch The Don't Worry Darling Trailer Below

Don't Worry Darling is the story of Alice and Jack, who live in an idyllic town, Victory, stuck in the 1950s, where women drink cocktails and plan events while their husbands go to work daily. The only rule is that wives mustn't move near their husband's workplace. All's well until Alice (Pugh) starts questioning the reality of her situation.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.