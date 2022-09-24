Olivia Wilde Admits To Being 'Meaner' To Her Daughter In 'Don't Worry Darling'

The drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling is even more popular and exciting than the movie, as critics have said. The movie's second directorial outing has caused a stir worldwide due to the in-fighting behind-the-scenes and red carpet/premiere drama.

Regardless, Wilde still stands by her movie and continues promoting it worldwide. Her latest stop was The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She spoke about the infamous #Spitgate and her alleged screaming match with her lead actress Florence Pugh.