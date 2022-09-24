Nicole Scherzinger Sets Pulses Racing As She Smashes Jackhammer In A Crop Top

Nicole Scherzinger certainly possesses a lot of talent; however, compared to her singing prowess and attractive appearance, her sledgehammering ability is nothing. Who knew the former pussycat singer could wield all that strength with that cute hand?

The Masked Singer judge, 44, travels back to her native Hawaii for the Secret Celebrity Renovation season 2 finale to surprise her grandparents with a unique home makeover.

Scherzinger attributes her exposure to the worlds of singing and dancing and her upbringing to her grandparents, whom she refers to as "Tutu" and "Papa."