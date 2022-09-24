Nicole Scherzinger Sets Pulses Racing As She Smashes Jackhammer In A Crop Top

Close-up picture of Nicole Scherzinger
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
chisom

Nicole Scherzinger certainly possesses a lot of talent; however, compared to her singing prowess and attractive appearance, her sledgehammering ability is nothing. Who knew the former pussycat singer could wield all that strength with that cute hand?

The Masked Singer judge, 44, travels back to her native Hawaii for the Secret Celebrity Renovation season 2 finale to surprise her grandparents with a unique home makeover.

Scherzinger attributes her exposure to the worlds of singing and dancing and her upbringing to her grandparents, whom she refers to as "Tutu" and "Papa."

The Latest

Here's What Chris Evans Really Thinks Of Ana de Armas' Upcoming Movie 'Blonde'

'The Bachelorette' Star Gabby Windey Discusses Relationship With Erich Schwer After Leaked Texts

Olivia Wilde Admits To Being 'Meaner' To Her Daughter In 'Don't Worry Darling'

Hardee's Employee Exposes Overstaffed Kitchen, Starts Heated Debate on Over-Scheduling

This Mash-Up of Sydney Sweeney's Best Lines from 'Euphoria' And 'The White Lotus' Is Iconic

Welding The Sledgehammer Like A Pro

The most recent episode's various previews showed Nicole destroying her grandparents' house, smashing through dividing walls with more hardware, and using a pneumatic hammer against the old tile floors. When brandishing the object, the singer didn't hold back.

She joked in the playful caption that it was her response to being told she "couldn't have another glass of wine at dinner" in the post. Nicole displayed her abs in the video while wearing a white crop top with her toned midriff, ripped mom jeans, and white platform sneakers.

She jokingly captions one of the videos where she uses a hammer to smash up the kitchen counter, writing on Instagram, "When my boyfriend says I can't have another glass of wine at dinner."

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

DIY Renovations

The X-Factor judge additionally shared a touching photo of herself with her grandparents  on her insta story along with the words "Ohana," which means "family," and the words "This moment meant everything to me." The native Hawaiian relished the joyous occasion as she gave her grandparents the keys to their newly renovated house.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Worry Less, Paddle More

This 44-year-old singer and actress are as strong as she is gorgeous with core strength like that. There isn't a wave that can topple her! In a recent Instagram post, Nicole put her sense of balance to the test as she rode a paddle board across the water, gliding like a real mermaid. She wastes no time showcasing her super-defined abs and toned legs in a blue bikini that complements the sky and water around her. Ideal in every way.

A Fitness Prodigy

Dedication is vital when it comes to Nicole's fitness regimen. She appears to be constantly pushing herself in the gym, based on her Instagram. In this workout video, she adds bands and weights to increase resistance. That burns your entire body, man. To strengthen and tone her whole body during each workout, Nicole incorporates a variety of exercises into her fitness routines, such as jumps, lunges, and treadmill sprints.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.