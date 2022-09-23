'Best Moment Of My Life': Kaley Cuoco Gushes Over Boyfriend At 'Meet Cute' Premiere

Kaley Cuoco is in love!
The Ozark actor and the Flight Attendant actress made their relationship "Instagram official" at the beginning of May this year. The 36-year-old actress recalled when she first met Tom Pelphrey that "the world stopped." Their relationship news was announced a few months after Cuoco and Karl Cook's three-year marriage ended in divorce in September 2021, and the news was welcomed with heartfelt posts on both of their Instagram accounts. Since then, the couple has not hesitated to share PDA-filled pics on both pages.