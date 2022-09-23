'Best Moment Of My Life': Kaley Cuoco Gushes Over Boyfriend At 'Meet Cute' Premiere

In an exclusive interview with Extra, Cuoco discussed her romantic comedy Meet Cute at its premiere with her co-star Pete Davidson. She discussed her feelings following her initial encounter with Pelphrey at the Ozark premiere, a crime drama series.

"We have the same management team. My manager actually took me as her guest to the "Ozark" premiere, and I met him there. "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical… it was perfect."

Kaley expressed it's no surprise as we all know Kaley to be a firm believer in love. However, Cuoco acknowledged a year before meeting Tom that life had been challenging for her, she needed some time to reflect on her life and seek therapy, and that Tom had entered her life at the ideal time.